Palghar Lynching Incident Shared With a False Communal Angle

On being questioned what exactly are the people saying in the video, he said, they are telling people to hit but nothing like “Shoaib” can be heard.

Further, we spoke to Brian Lobo, an activist with Kashtakari Sangathana and works in Dahanu Taluka in Palghar district. Kashtakari Sangathana is an organisation that works for the tribals in Maharashtra.

“There can be no man by the name of Shoaib in the village where the incident took place. It’s a completely tribal area and no Muslims live in the village,” he said.

He, too corroborated that Varli, Konkani and Marathi are spoken in the area.