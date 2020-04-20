2 Sadhus, Driver Lynched in Maha’s Palghar, CM Uddhav Orders Probe

Three men from Mumbai, on their way to Surat to attend a funeral on Friday, 17 April, were dragged out of a car and beaten to death by villagers in Palghar district of Maharashtra on suspicion of theft, leading to a flare-up in the state’s politics, with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordering a high-level probe into the incident.

Two of the three victims were reportedly sadhus affiliated to a Varanasi akhara.

While the police have arrested at least 110 people till now and registered cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to officials, an initial response team of the police could not save the victims, as they said that they were heavily outnumbered.

As the video of the gruesome incident went viral on social media on Sunday, several from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the largest Opposition party in the state, slammed the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The mob attack took place at a time when a nationwide lockdown is in force to curb the spread of the coronavirus.