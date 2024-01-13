ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Highly Objectionable': India Protests UK High Commissioner's Visit to PoK

UK High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott had tweeted photos from her visit to Mirpur recently.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Indian government on Saturday, 13 January, raised objections over the UK High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott's recent visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Terming the visit as "highly objectionable," the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Such infringement of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable."

"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India," the statement read. The ministry also informed that it has "lodged a strong protest" with the UK High Commissioner to India "on this infringement."

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: