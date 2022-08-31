No, Dawn Didn’t Say ‘Not Reading Quran’ Is the Reason Behind Pak Floods

Its vertical layout also indicates that the screenshot was taken on a mobile device.

We carried out a reverse image search on the viral screenshot, which led us to an article by Dawn, which was published on 27 August and carried the same photos and bylines. The headline for this article read – "Army called in as KP faces flood threat."

Using Wayback Machine, we checked to see whether the article had previously carried a different headline, but saw that the headline had remained unchanged through an available archive.

On comparing this article's screenshot to the one in the viral claim, we saw that only the headline section had been edited in the viral screenshot.