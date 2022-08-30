Pakistan's 'Monster Monsoon': Over 1,000 Dead, International Aid Trickles In

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday had sent a message of condolence to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi. China will continue to provide urgently needed assistance to Pakistan and support the country in its disaster relief work, the president had said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the situation in Pakistan "heart-breaking." "My thoughts go to the victims and those helping with an heroic relief effort. The United Kingdom is sending support and continues to stand by the people of Pakistan in their hour of need," he wrote on Twitter on Monday.