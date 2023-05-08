ADVERTISEMENT

Fact-Check: Old Visuals Incorrectly Linked To Recent Violence in Manipur

These visuals are from Manipur but date back to 2016.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Fact-Check: Old Visuals Incorrectly Linked To Recent Violence in Manipur
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Three photos showing vehicles on fire are being shared on social media, where users are linking it to the violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur.

The Leaflet, a news outlet also shared the photo linking it to the recent protests.

  • 01/03

    An archive can be seen here.

    (Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/PV3Q-3YGE" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>
  • 02/03

    An archive can be seen here.

    (Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive can be seen here.</p></div>
  • 03/03

    An archive can be seen here.

    (Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive can be seen&nbsp;<a href="https://perma.cc/GAX2-JYVZ" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here, here and here.)

The truth: These images date back to 2016 when Manipur witnessed violent protests over economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council (UNC).

Also Read

Unrelated Clip Shared as ‘Kuki Group Raiding Meitei Shop’ Amid Manipur Violence

Unrelated Clip Shared as ‘Kuki Group Raiding Meitei Shop’ Amid Manipur Violence
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find out the truth?: We performed reverse image search on these images and came across reports from 2016.

IMAGE 1:

Snapshot

  • We found several reports from news outlets like Hindustan Times, ABP Live, The Economic Times which carried the same photo.

  • These articles stated about the violence that took place in Manipur on 18 December, 2016 after an economic blockade was imposed by several Naga tribal groups in the state.

  • This blockade was initiated by the Naga groups to protest against the state government's decision to create seven new districts in the state.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The story can be read <a href="https://news.abplive.com/news/india/curfew-continues-in-imphal-districts-of-manipur-northeast-crisis-explained-467232" rel="nofollow">here.</a></p></div>

    The story can be read here.

    (Source: ABP Live/ Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The story can be read <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/violence-continues-to-burn-manipur-7-point-take-on-the-conflict-in-the-state/story-H2iQupSoUPkBxgYTg8E6RL.html" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>

    The story can be read here.

    (Source: HT/ Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The story can be read <a href="https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/tension-in-manipur-following-protest/articleshow/56050657.cms?from=mdr" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>

    The story can be read here.

    (Source: ET/ Screenshot)

  • We also found this image on news agency Agence France-Presse's (AFP) photo archive.

  • The image was uploaded on 18 December 2016 and showed vehicles burning in Manipur's Imphal.

This image was clicked in December 2016.

(Source: AFP/ Screenshot)

IMAGE 2: 

  • We came across reports by NDTV and India Today carrying the viral photo.

  • The article reported about the violent protests in Manipur which took place in December 2016.

  • The report by NDTV also mentioned that several cars and a bus was burnt down in Manipur protests.

(Note: Swipe to see screenshots of old reports.)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The story can be read <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/curfew-continues-in-manipurs-imphal-east-district-internet-blocked-1639523" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>

    The story can be read here.

    (Source: NDTV/ Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The story can be read <a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/manipur-violence-imphal-ukhrul-358213-2016-12-18" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>

    The story can be read here.

    (Source: IT/ Screenshot)

IMAGE 3:

  • This image of a burning bus also dates back to December 2016 when Manipur was witnessing protests over economic blockade.

  • We came across old reports by The Quint, The Indian Express and ABP Live which carried the same photo of the bus.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The story can be read <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/manipur-violence-new-districts-okram-ibobi-united-naga-council-4436039/" rel="nofollow"><a href="https://www.thequint.com/news/india/economic-blockade-to-attack-on-civilians-manipur-crisis-with-nagaland-districts-violence-all-you-need-to-know-" rel="nofollow">here</a></a>.</p></div>

    The story can be read here.

    (Source:&nbsp;TQ/ Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The story can be read <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/manipur-violence-new-districts-okram-ibobi-united-naga-council-4436039/" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>

    The story can be read here.

    (Source: IE/ Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The story can be read <a href="https://news.abplive.com/news/india/curfew-continues-in-imphal-districts-of-manipur-northeast-crisis-explained-467232" rel="nofollow">here.</a></p></div>

    The story can be read here.

    (Source: ABP Live/ Screenshot)

  • We also found this image on news agency Agence France-Presse's (AFP) photo archive and was shared on 18 December 2016.

  • The caption read that it showed a bus on fire amidst the violent protests in Manipur.

This image was clicked in December 2016.

(Source: AFP/ Screenshot)

ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: These images from protests that happened in Manipur in December 2016 are being falsely linked with the recent protests in the same state.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Video of People Firing Guns Falsely Linked To Manipur Violence

Fact-Check: Video of People Firing Guns Falsely Linked To Manipur Violence

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  manipur   Fact Check   Webqoof 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×