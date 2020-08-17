Mahesh Bhatt Lashing Out over Dislikes for Sadak 2? Nope, Old Clip

The Quint had also reported on the incident in December 2019.

During the launch, when prompted by a reporter on 'fitting in,' Mahesh Bhatt spoke about how the society is “sick” and that even at his age he feels like a misfit, so he could never expect his young children to fit in.

He also spoke about not "pretending" to have the qualities that others boast about while his daughter, Alia, and wife, Soni Razdan, tried to calm him down.

Popular Bollywood photographer, Viral Bhayani had also shared a clip of the incident on 7 December 2019, with the caption, "When daddy gets angry. #maheshbhatt got emotional during #shaheenbhatt book launch"