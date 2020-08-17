Mahesh Bhatt Lashing Out over Dislikes for Sadak 2? Nope, Old Clip

The viral video is actually a clip from his daughter, Shaheen Bhatt’s book launch which was held in December 2019.

A viral video of Bollywood filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt lashing out at an event is being shared widely on social media with the claim that this was a result of over one crore dislikes on YouTube on the trailer of his film, Sadak 2.

However, the video is of 2019, from his daughter Shaheen Bhatt's book launch.

A still shot from the video.
CLAIM

A clip of Mahesh Bhatt lashing out angrily at the 'sick world' and being a 'misfit' is being shared with the claim, "सडक 2 को एक करोड़ डिसलाइक दिए तो पागल हो चुका है! सोचिए इस व्यक्ति ने सुशांत के परिजनों को कितना दर्द दिया है और खुद पर जरा सी आंच आई तो संतुलन खो बैठा!! अगर एसे ही एक होकर लडोगे तो आप बोलीवुड की गंदगी भी दूर कर सकते हो।"

(Translation: "He has gone mad because of the 10 million dislikes to Sadak 2! Think about how much pain this person has given to the family of Sushant and now when it came upon himself, he lost his balance!! You can remove the dirt of Bollywood, by fighting like this, together.")

WHAT WE FOUND

The viral video is a clip from Bhatt's daughter, Shaheen Bhatt's book launch which was held in December 2019.

A reverse image search of a still shot from the video led us to entertainment news platform, ETimes' YouTube channel, which had uploaded a video titled, "(un)Happier Shaheen Bhatt's Book Launch | Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt | UNCUT."

The video was uploaded on 4 December 2019.

Further, the title of Shaheen Bhatt's book I've Never Been (Un)Happier can also been seen in the backdrop of the viral video.

A still shot from the video.
The Quint had also reported on the incident in December 2019.

During the launch, when prompted by a reporter on 'fitting in,' Mahesh Bhatt spoke about how the society is “sick” and that even at his age he feels like a misfit, so he could never expect his young children to fit in.

He also spoke about not "pretending" to have the qualities that others boast about while his daughter, Alia, and wife, Soni Razdan, tried to calm him down.

Popular Bollywood photographer, Viral Bhayani had also shared a clip of the incident on 7 December 2019, with the caption, "When daddy gets angry. #maheshbhatt got emotional during #shaheenbhatt book launch"

Evidently, the old clip was shared out of context as Mahesh Bhatt lashing out over the dislike for Sadak 2.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

