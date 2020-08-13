Pooja Bhatt on 'Sadak 2' Trailer Getting Dislikes on YouTube

Alia Bhatt has teamed up with her father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time for Sadak 2, the trailer of which was released some time back. However, with the ongoing nepotism debate and abuses being hurled at star kids, the film seems to have hit a roadblock. Ever since Sadak 2's trailer released on 12 August, it has emerged as the most disliked trailer on YouTube, with around 5.3 million people giving it a thumbs down. In comparison, a little over 29,000 people have liked it.

Now, Pooja Bhatt has responded to a fan who pointed out that despite not faring well on YouTube, the trailer is still trending on number 1. "Am absolutely not! Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes!", wrote Pooja.