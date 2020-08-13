Pooja Bhatt on 'Sadak 2' Trailer Getting Dislikes on YouTube
Sadak 2 will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 28 August.
Alia Bhatt has teamed up with her father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time for Sadak 2, the trailer of which was released some time back. However, with the ongoing nepotism debate and abuses being hurled at star kids, the film seems to have hit a roadblock. Ever since Sadak 2's trailer released on 12 August, it has emerged as the most disliked trailer on YouTube, with around 5.3 million people giving it a thumbs down. In comparison, a little over 29,000 people have liked it.
Now, Pooja Bhatt has responded to a fan who pointed out that despite not faring well on YouTube, the trailer is still trending on number 1. "Am absolutely not! Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes!", wrote Pooja.
Soni Razdan extended her support to Pooja.
Hashtags on "boycott Sadak 2" have started trending on Twitter since yesterday, with many users blaming the Bhatts for Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.
Scheduled to release on theatres this summer, Sadak 2 will finally premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 28 August. The film, a sequel to Bhatt’s 1991 hit Sadak, also features the original star cast Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt along with Aditya Roy Kapur.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.