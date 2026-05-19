Image of People Pouring Milk on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Poster Is AI-Generated

After C Joseph Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, social media users shared a photo of people pouring milk on his poster, claiming that two lakh litres had been used to do so.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral claim, but did not find any credible source sharing this image.
Additionally, we did not find any reports about milk being poured on his posters in connection to him becoming chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
Since there were no reliable sources with this image, we ran an AI check on it.
Is it AI?: We submitted the image to SightEngine and Is it AI to check whether it was made using AI tools.
SightEngine showed a 99 percent likelihood of the image being an AI-generated one.
Similarly, Is It AI was also 99 percent confident that the image was made using AI.
Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared to claim that it shows Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's supporters pouring two lakh litres of milk on his poster.
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