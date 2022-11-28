Old Video of Religious Conversion Passed Off as One From FIFA World Cup
The video has been on the internet since at least 2018, and is not related to the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.
A video showing a group of men reciting Islamic prayers on a basketball court is being shared on social media.
What is the claim?: Users are sharing this video to claim that these people converted to Islam in Qatar during the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
How did we find out?: We took multiple screenshots of the video and ran reverse image searches on some of them on different search engines.
A result on Yandex led us to the same video uploaded on YouTube, on 14 March 2018. It mentioned that it showed 60 Filipinos converting to Islam.
Using keywords, we looked for more information regarding the video which led us to another video on a YouTube channel called 'Stories of New Muslims.'
Its description mentioned that it showed 60 Filipinos converting to Islam on 9 March 2018, at Challenger company in Qatar.
Where was this video taken?: Using information from the video, we looked for Challenger company on Google Maps and found certain images which showed structural similarities.
The toilet, alley, and the building next to it are similar.
Conclusion: The video has been on the internet since March 2018 and as per the available information it was a company called 'Challenger Trading and Contracting Labor Camp' in Qatar.
