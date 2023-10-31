ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video of People Dancing With Guns Is Unrelated to AFG vs PAK World Cup Match

This video does not show people in Afghanistan celebrating their team's win over Pakistan.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing people holding guns and dancing is going viral on social media to claim that it shows people from Afghanistan celebrating their team's win against Pakistan's team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: The video dates back to 2021 and shows people dancing at a Pakistani wedding celebration.

  • It is unrelated to the ongoing Cricket World Cup tournament.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and found an older clip of the extended version of the viral video on YouTube.

  • This video was shared on 11 April 2021 and the description stated that it showed 'Pathan culture wedding Dance'.

  • The title stated 'Bannu wedding Dance', Bannu is a district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

  • The music in the video was an instrumental track and not a Bollywood song.

  • The same video went viral in August 2021 where users and news media outlets falsely claimed that it showed the Taliban group celebrating after taking over Afghanistan.

  • Iftikhar Firdous, a Pakistan-based journalist, shared the TV9 Bharatvarsh's claim and said that the viral video shows marriage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

Conclusion: An old video of men dancing with guns is being falsely linked with people celebrating Afghanistan's victory over Pakistan in ICC Men's World Cup 2023.

