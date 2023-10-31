Old Video of People Dancing With Guns Is Unrelated to AFG vs PAK World Cup Match

A video showing people holding guns and dancing is going viral on social media to claim that it shows people from Afghanistan celebrating their team's win against Pakistan's team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and found an older clip of the extended version of the viral video on YouTube.
This video was shared on 11 April 2021 and the description stated that it showed 'Pathan culture wedding Dance'.
The title stated 'Bannu wedding Dance', Bannu is a district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The music in the video was an instrumental track and not a Bollywood song.
The same video went viral in August 2021 where users and news media outlets falsely claimed that it showed the Taliban group celebrating after taking over Afghanistan.
Iftikhar Firdous, a Pakistan-based journalist, shared the TV9 Bharatvarsh's claim and said that the viral video shows marriage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.
Conclusion: An old video of men dancing with guns is being falsely linked with people celebrating Afghanistan's victory over Pakistan in ICC Men's World Cup 2023.
