2014 Clip of YSR Congress Members Fighting on I-Day Shared With Misleading Claim

The video shows a brawl between YSR Congress leaders, and not between INC leaders as claimed.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
i

A video showing a brawl between leaders fighting at an Independence Day event is being shared on social media with a claim that this incident shows Indian National Congress (INC) members at the Karimnagar Congress office in Telangana.

The claim also states that the woman started thrashing the man because he molested her.

However, the video dates back to 2014 when Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR Congress) leaders got involved in a brawl in Telangana's Karimnagar district.

As per reports, a fight broke out between YSR Congress Mahila leader Ganta Susheela and another party leader, S Bhaskara Reddy, because she was not informed about all the events.

Claim

The video was shared with the claim that this incident showed INC members at the Congress office in Telengana's Karminagar district after a leader was accused of molestation.

An archived post of the video can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screeenshot)

Similar posts can be seen here and here.

The same claim was also viral in 2021.

What we Found

On conducting a reverse image search of the keyframes of the viral video on Google Images, we came across a YouTube video by a news channel ETV Andhra Pradesh posted on 15 August 2014.

The video title read, "Spat Between YCP Leaders @ Flag Hoisting In Karimnagar (sic)."

Screenshot of the ETV video. 

(Source: ETV/Screenshot)

In the video, the woman can be heard saying that the man, identified as YSRC leader S Bhaskara Reddy, was working in the party to promote his personal interests. She also alleges that he held the hand of a Dalit woman.

We also came across a report by English news channel NDTV from 15 August 2014, which carried a screenshot from the video.

The report stated that Susheela started hitting Reddy at the party office in Telangana for not apprising her of the party events and refusing her the post of the district women's wing chief.

Another article by Deccan Chronicle stated that Susheela registered a case against him with Karimnagar rural police for abusing her.

Clearly, an old video showing members of YSR Congress Party engaging in a scuffle was shared with a false claim.

Topics:  Telangana   Fact Check   YSR Congress 

Edited By :Garima Sadhwani
