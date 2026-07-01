Old Video of Trump Clipped To Claim That Foreign Students Can Now Get Green Card

A video was shared claiming to show US President Donald Trump stating that students can now stay in the country after finishing their studies.
According to the claim, the Trump administration has now made it possible for students to receive their green card after completing their education in the country.
What does he say in the video?: In the video, Trump can be heard saying, "You know, they have some great students. I'm also in favour of having them stay."
Is it true?: No, the video is old and has been clipped and edited to show Trump stating that students can stay in the US after completing their education.
How did we find out?: We conducted a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found videos of Trump with similar visuals from .
This led us to the original video, posted by the White House official YouTube account.
The video shows US President Trump participating in a Bill Signing Ceremony.
In the video, at around 1:09:34, Trump mentions International students who go to the US for education. He said,
Look, I've always been in favour of students coming in from other countries. That includes China. And we have 500,000 Chinese students coming in. I've always been favour of it. Does it mean you, that you have to watch people? Yeah, you have watch students, but you have other people also. I've also been strongly in favor.I think it's a great thing. It's also, It's good for our schools, it's good for, I think it's for our country. I'm also in favour of having them stay. I've been in favour of letting them stay. If you get educated for four years, you're willing to get educated for four year. I like people being able to stay.
In 2025, the US administration announced a proposed rule that would limit the period of stay for international students, which must not exceed 4 years.
The students have to seek extensions from the immigration authorities if their studies extend beyond that period.
The White House has completed the review, clearing the proposed visa rule.
This debunks the claim that was shared.
Conclusion: The video is old and has been clipped to show Trump stating that students can stay in the US after completing their education.
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