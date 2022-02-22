Old Video of Scindia Mistakenly Asking to Vote for Cong Linked to UP Polls

An old video showing a speech of BJP leader and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has gone viral with a false claim that the minister mistakenly asked people to vote for Congress while campaigning for the ongoing 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

We found that the video was from October 2020 when Scindia was campaigning for BJP candidate Imarti Devi in Madhya Pradesh's Dabra. While it is true that he did inadvertently ask people to vote for Congress, he immediately corrected himself and asked people to vote for the BJP.

Scindia had resigned from the Congress party earlier that year in March along with 22 of his loyal MLAs, which led to the collapse of the Congress government in MP.