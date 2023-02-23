Clip of London’s Anti-Modi Protest Falsely Linked to I-T 'Survey' at BBC Offices

An old video showing a group of people standing on a bridge and displaying a banner that reads 'Resign Modi’ is going viral on social media. In the clip, people can also be heard shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What's the claim?: The claim states that this protest happened in London after the Income Tax department carried out a 'survey' at the BBC offices in India. The search, which went on for about three days, was at the news organisations' Delhi and Mumbai offices.