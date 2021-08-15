'Resign Modi': Indian Diaspora Organisation Drops Giant Banner From UK Bridge

On India's 75th Independence Day, members of South Asia Solidarity, an Indian diaspora organisation, dropped a huge banner reading ‘Resign Modi’, asking for the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from London’s iconic Westminster Bridge.

"As India’s 75th Independence Day dawns, the country’s secular Constitution lies in tatters. Communal and caste violence stalk the land. Thousands of political prisoners languish in COVID-infected prisons, and hundreds of thousands of people are grieving the loss of their loved ones as a result of the callous negligence and mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis.