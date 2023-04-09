Old Clip From Canada Shared as Indian Food Served at G20 Summit Meeting in Delhi

A video showing several people indulging in Indian cuisine served on banana leaves is being shared on social media with a claim that the foreign delegates who visited India for the G20 Summit's meeting were served this food.

This comes after the foreign ministers of all G20 countries met in Delhi on 1 and 2 March.

Who shared this?: Several social media users along with the former chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit Adesh Gupta shared this video to applaud Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to 'promote the Indian culture'.