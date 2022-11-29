‘Want Him Home’: Kin Await Body of Haryana Student Killed in Canada Hit-and-Run
20-year-old Kartik Saini was killed after being hit and dragged by a pickup while crossing a road on a bicycle.
'We want him to come home. We want his remains so we can carry out all the rituals, say a proper goodbye and his soul can get some peace,” said the family of 20-year-old Kartik Saini, an Indian student who was killed after being hit and dragged by a pickup while crossing a road on a bicycle in Canada’s Toronto on 23 November.
Nearly a week has passed since Kartik’s untimely death, but his family in Haryana’s Karnal is still struggling to bring back his remains home.
“It has already been five days. We can’t understand why there is a delay. We have done all the paperwork and we still do not know what the status is,” Praveen Saini, a cousin of Kartik, told The Quint on Monday.
‘Sincere, Disciplined, Focused’: Who Was Kartik Saini?
Speaking from his home in Karnal, Praveen said Kartik was pursuing his graduation from Sheridan College in Ontario and had gone to Canada in September 2021.
Ravi Saini, another cousin of Kartik, described him as sincere, disciplined, focused, and passionate about his career.
“A 20-year-old boy, left us too soon. He lived alone there. It is a huge shock for our family. Everyone is grief-struck,” Ravi said, holding back the tears.
Kartik also worked part-time to sustain himself, as many Indian students in Canada do.
Sheridan College, where he was studying, said its “community is deeply saddened by the sudden death of Kartik.”
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, peers and professors,” the college said in an email to Canada’s CBC News.
Family Struggling to Get His Remains Back
The family has so far been unable to bring Kartik’s remains back home, despite “completing all the formalities.”
Ravi said the family is trying for the procedure to be completed as soon as possible.
“We want the local government to take up this matter in their hands and let us know what is going on,” he added.
“Our motive is to just get his remains here first and foremost. Case, investigation, arrests — all of them can wait,” Praveen said.
Calling the situation “horrible”, Praveen said that the news has been extremely difficult on all family members, especially his mother.
“Kartik’s mother had to be admitted to the hospital for two days. His father is also very unwell. He has a sister, she has just been constantly crying. His mother is not responding to anyone, she has not eaten or drank anything,” Praveen said.
The Incident
As per the Toronto Police, Kartik Saini was on a bicycle when a white Ford F250 pickup truck and Kartik collided at St Clair Avenue East and Yonge Street around 4:30 pm on 23 November.
“…a cyclist was crossing eastbound in the pedestrian crosswalk on the north side of the intersection. The driver of the Ford pick-up struck the cyclist and continued northbound on Yonge Street with the bike and cyclist lodged underneath the vehicle,” the police said in a press release.
The cyclist, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene, it added.
Police are asking local residents and drivers who may have dash camera footage, or witnessed the event to contact investigators.
Praveen said the incident took place when Kartik was returning home from work.
The family said that Kartik’s father received a call from the police informing him of the incident.
“On Thursday morning, Kartik’s father got a call from the Canadian police saying that a pick-up truck took an illegal turn and Kartik was on a bicycle and after the two collided, the truck dragged Kartik and the bicycle for about 100-feet,” Ravi Saini, another cousin of Kartik, told The Quint.
The Investigation
The family has not been kept in the loop regarding the investigation, Praveen said adding that the family has not even been told the name of the driver who hit Kartik’s bike.
“We don’t know how they are investigating. They have said that an arrest would be made after the investigation. No one has been arrested in the matter yet. In fact, they haven’t even initiated any efforts to call or inform us about the investigation,” Praveen said.
He added that the family made several calls, following which they were put in touch with the investigating officer “who provided us with basic information.”
“We are not satisfied with the investigation,” he said.
In response to The Quint’s email, the Toronto Police said, “At this time there is no further information to provide. It is an ongoing investigation.”
Earlier, the spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, Constable Laura Brabant, told Canada’s CBC News, “The determination on whether charges are laid or not takes time as the investigators have to conduct a full investigation first. This takes time and is not a rushed process.”
However, as the investigation continues, the family wants Kartik’s remains to come back to India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from us-nri-news
Topics: Haryana Canada Indian Diaspora
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.