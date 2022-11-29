‘Want Him Home’: Kin Await Body of Haryana Student Killed in Canada Hit-and-Run

'We want him to come home. We want his remains so we can carry out all the rituals, say a proper goodbye and his soul can get some peace,” said the family of 20-year-old Kartik Saini, an Indian student who was killed after being hit and dragged by a pickup while crossing a road on a bicycle in Canada’s Toronto on 23 November.

Nearly a week has passed since Kartik’s untimely death, but his family in Haryana’s Karnal is still struggling to bring back his remains home.