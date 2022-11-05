Man Wearing PM Modi Mask in Kejriwal Rally Not Recent, Nor From Gujarat
The video was taken at rally held by Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.
A video showing a person walking alongside Delhi Chief Minister and the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal, while wearing a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face has gone viral with a claim that it's from a recent rally in Gujarat.
The claim has been shared by several social media users ahead of the upcoming 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, scheduled to take place in December.
However, we found that the video was from January 2020, and was shot during the campaigning of Delhi Assembly elections. The person wearing the mask was a social media influencer called Akash Sagar.
CLAIM
The video was shared with a sarcastic caption that read, "Meanwhile people of Gujarat in Kejriwal's roadshow be like."
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
While going through the viral claims, we found a Facebook video which showed the original source of the video in a pop-up message.
The pop-up under the video said, "Watch more original videos by Akash Sagar."
We checked Sagar's social media handles – both of which are verified – and found the original video posted on Instagram on 26 January 2020.
We also found a news report about the incident, according to which the video was from 2020 and was shot during the Delhi Assembly elections.
We have also reached out to Sagar, and the copy will be updated as and when we get a response.
Evidently, an old video from 2020 showing a man walking in an AAP rally while wearing a PM Modi mask has gone viral as a recent one from Gujarat.
