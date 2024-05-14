ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Clip of TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Getting Emotional Shared With False Claim

This video is from 2021 and shows Kalyan Banerjee emotional during Durga Pujo.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

TA video showing Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee being overwhelmed with emotion is being shared on social media, amid the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

What are users saying?: The video is being shared to claim that it shows Banerjee's state after seeing competition from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate, Dipsita Dhar in the Serampore constituency in West Bengal.

This video is from 2021 and shows Kalyan Banerjee emotional during Durga Pujo.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: The claim is false as this video is from 2021.

  • It shows the TMC leader filled with emotion during a neighbourhood puja during Durga Puja.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out?: We broke down the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across the same video on New18Bangla's YouTube channel from 14 October 2021.

  • It was uploaded with the title - "TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee moved tears to Aarti dance, Parar Puja."

This video is from 2021 and shows Kalyan Banerjee emotional during Durga Pujo.

Here are the similarities between the clips. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • The description read, "Puja means emotion and Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee floated with that emotion at the puja in his neighbourhood. Kalyan Banerjee cried while doing the puja."

Conclusion: Clearly, an old video of TMC's Kalyan Banerjee is being shared with false claims.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Webqoof   Election Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×