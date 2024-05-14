Old Clip of TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Getting Emotional Shared With False Claim

TA video showing Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee being overwhelmed with emotion is being shared on social media, amid the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
What are users saying?: The video is being shared to claim that it shows Banerjee's state after seeing competition from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate, Dipsita Dhar in the Serampore constituency in West Bengal.
How did we find out?: We broke down the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across the same video on New18Bangla's YouTube channel from 14 October 2021.
It was uploaded with the title - "TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee moved tears to Aarti dance, Parar Puja."
The description read, "Puja means emotion and Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee floated with that emotion at the puja in his neighbourhood. Kalyan Banerjee cried while doing the puja."
Other news outlets such as TV9 Bangla, ETV Bharat West Bengal and Zee 24 Ghanta also reported on this incident.
Conclusion: Clearly, an old video of TMC's Kalyan Banerjee is being shared with false claims.
