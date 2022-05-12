Old Video of Cloud Cover Shared as Visuals of Cyclone Asani from Andhra Pradesh

A 19-second video showing cloud cover over a water body is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows visuals of Cyclone Asani from Machilipatnam beach in Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Asani made landfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night, 11 May, and weakened into a deep depression. It is likely to weaken further in the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday morning, 12 May.

However, we found the video is at least from June 2021.