Cyclone Asani: Red Alert Issued for Andhra Amid Strong Winds, Turbulent Sea
The cyclone is unlikely to make landfall, and could slowly recurve north-northeastwards.
Video Inputs: Nikhila Henry, Ananth Shreyas
Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh
Contrary to earlier predictions, Cyclone Asani has changed its direction and is likely going to touch Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada coast on Wednesday, 11 May, the Visakhapatnam cyclone warning centre director Sunanda said late on Tuesday.
She added that after touching the Kakinada coast, it will come to the sea between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, a cyclone warning and a red alert have been issued in Andhra Pradesh.
Property damage has also been reported in several parts of Andhra amid strong winds and a turbulent sea, while the evacuation process is underway.
However, the cyclone is unlikely to make landfall, and could slowly recurve north-northeastwards and move along Machilipatnam, Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts and emerge into west-central Bay of Bengal by Wednesday evening.
In Konaseema district, 32 pregnant women have been evacuated.
CM Takes Stock of the Situation
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the cyclone updates.
A total of seven districts will be affected in the state, while 454 relief camps have been set up across the districts.
Reddy said that the relief camps have to be equipped with essential commodities and diesel generators and asked District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to ensure the cyclone does not lead to any casualties.
He added that people from low-lying areas should be evacuated and their requirements should be taken care of. Further, he order Rs 2,000 to be given per family or Rs 1,000 per individual who come to the camp.
DC Ranjith Bhasha, Krishna district, informed that the cyclone is going to hit between Visakhapatnam and Kakinada and warned that wind speeds can go up to 80 kmph, news agency ANI reported.
As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest update, Cyclone Asani lies about 90 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 170 km south-southeast of Kakinada, and 300 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; 540 km south-southwest of Gopalpur and 650 km southwest of Puri in Odisha. At 11.30 pm last night, the storm was moving at 12 kmph.
Sunanda further informed that due to the cyclone effect, the IMD has given danger signal number 10 to the Kakinada, Ganagavaram and Bhimunipatanm ports.
Meanwhile, a gold-painted chariot, supposedly from Thailand or Myanmar, has washed ashore Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.
The villagers brought the structure to the shore by tying ropes to it. The chariot has a resemblance to the shape of a monastery from the southeast Asian countries and is suspected to have strayed into the AP coast under the impact of Cyclone Asani.
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has postponed the examinations slated for Wednesday. Rest of the examination schedule from 12 May to 25 May remains unchanged.
Further, K Srinivasa Rao, Airport Director, Visakhapatnam, informed that all IndiGo flights (22 arrivals and 22 departures) stand cancelled. Air Asia has cancelled one flight from Bengaluru and one from Delhi, while the decision about evening flights is awaited.
He added that Air India is yet to decide and inform about their flight operations. SpiceJet Kolkata-Visakhapatnam-Kolkata flight stands cancelled, and they will take a call on the Hyderabad flight post 2 pm, Rao said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.