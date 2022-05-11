Cyclone Asani: Red Alert Issued for Andhra Amid Strong Winds, Turbulent Sea

Contrary to earlier predictions, Cyclone Asani has changed its direction and is likely going to touch Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada coast on Wednesday, 11 May, the Visakhapatnam cyclone warning centre director Sunanda said late on Tuesday.

She added that after touching the Kakinada coast, it will come to the sea between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, a cyclone warning and a red alert have been issued in Andhra Pradesh.

Property damage has also been reported in several parts of Andhra amid strong winds and a turbulent sea, while the evacuation process is underway.