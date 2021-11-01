2021 T20 World Cup: Wanted More Runs Defend, Says Jasprit Bumrah

"The longer boundaries actually came into play. They used the slower balls well and used the wicket quite well to their advantage. They made it difficult for our batters to play the big shots because the singles were not there on the offer. So, the high-risk shots were always there. That was the summary of what happened today and that's there for everyone to see."



Bumrah, who was the only Indian bowler to enter his name into the wickets column while defending 111, explained the difference in the behaviour of the pitch in first and second innings. "As a bowler, I can tell you that in second innings, when we were bowling the length ball, it was not holding. But in the first innings, when they were bowling the length ball, pick or pull were not happening and shot-making became difficult."



"We had discussed after playing the last game that the wicket in the second innings became a bit better. We were trying to give that cushion of making extra 20-25 runs so that it could be covered up and bowlers get some margin. So, that difference always remains when toss becomes a very crucial factor."



India's next match in the tournament will be against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on 3 November.