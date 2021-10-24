India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Toss at 7pm IST

"According to me, Pakistan team is very strong and has been a strong team for long. You have to play your best cricket against them as they have a lot of talent. They possess players who can change the game anytime. Against teams like them, you have to bring your best plan forward and make sure that the plan is executed well. The more consistently we play, the more pressure we are able to create on the opposition. So, definitely, we have to bring out A-game forward," Kohli had said.

Kohli confirmed that pace all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be ready to play in Sunday's match, saying that if Pandya can bowl even two overs, the balance of the team gets even better.

Pandya hasn't bowled in a cricket match since the white-ball tour to Sri Lanka in July this year.

"I feel that Hardik, currently with his physical condition is getting better in terms of being prepared to bowl at least two overs for us at a certain stage in this tournament. We strongly think that we can make most of the opportunity we have at hand till the time he starts bowling. We have considered a couple of other options to chip in for an over or two. We are not bothered about that at all."