Old Video From Pakistan Shared as Jeep Getting Swept Away in Telangana

A video showing a jeep getting swept away by floodwater has gone viral with a claim that it is from Telangana's Jagtial, where a journalist died after his vehicle was washed away.

On 12 July, a reporter working with the Telugu news channel NTV, Zameer, had gone missing after the car he was travelling in got washed away due to incessant rains in the state. His body was recovered on Friday, 15 July.

However, we found that the viral video was at least two years old and from Pakistan. Moreover, the vehicle the scribe was travelling in was a red colour Swift Dzire while the vehicle in the viral video was a jeep.