Old Video of Crackers Burst Shared as Visuals From Movie Screening of 'GOAT'

A video circulating on social platforms alleges that spectators set off fireworks inside a movie theatre in Tamil Nadu while watching actor Vijay's recent Tamil film, GOAT.
Users wrote, "The pinnacle of foolishness during a screening in a Tamil Nadu theatre of actor Vijay's newest film GOAT."
What we found: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and found the same video on NDTV's YouTube channel from November 2023.
It stated that fans burst crackers inside the theatre during a show of Tiger 3 in Malegaon.
The police had registered cases against unknown persons under sections 112 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act, reported Asian News International (ANI).
Additionally, the theatre owner told ANI that he was surprised by how the incident took place as they "double-checked everyone."
Incidentally, the film's lead actor, Salman Khan, took to his X account and condemned the incident, stating that it was dangerous.
Conclusion: The video was being shared as an incident from a theatre in Chennai during a screening of GOAT.
