Leo Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay Fights off His Enemies In New Action Film

The trailer follows the story of Vijay character who is a family man with a wife (Trisha) and a daughter, living in Kashmir. However, his past plagues him as his enemies attempt to seek revenge. They try various ways to haunt him down and defeat him. And although, momentarily it seems that his enemies have won he rises to single-handedly thrash all the goons.

Vijay was last seen in Varisu alongside Rashmika Mandanna and it was helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. Apart from Vijay, Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy and Mysskin.