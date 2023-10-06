ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Leo Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay Fights off His Enemies In New Action Film

Thalapathy Vijay's new film Leo will release on 19 Oct.

The highly anticipated trailer for Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil film Leo was finally unveiled by the cast and makers on Thursday, 5 October. While the film will be released in theatres on 19 October, this film marks Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's second collaboration after Master, which was released in 2021.

The trailer follows the story of Vijay character who is a family man with a wife (Trisha) and a daughter, living in Kashmir. However, his past plagues him as his enemies attempt to seek revenge. They try various ways to haunt him down and defeat him. And although, momentarily it seems that his enemies have won he rises to single-handedly thrash all the goons. 

Vijay was last seen in Varisu alongside Rashmika Mandanna and it was helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. Apart from Vijay, Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy and Mysskin.

Topics:  Thalapathy Vijay 

