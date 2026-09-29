Fact-Check: Video From Dubai Falsely Shared as One Showing Iran-Israel War

(Another post sharing this claim can be seen here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is old and from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to an X post sharing a shorter version of a similar clip on 14 June 2025.
The post's caption mentioned that it showed a skyscraper in Dubai engulfed in a massive fire.
One of the results also included a report by NDTV, which mentioned that a 67-storey-skyscraper called the Marina Pinnacle, also known as the Tiger Tower, had caught fire.
It took the Dubai Civil Defence six hours to fully extinguish the flames, and there were no casualties, the Dubai Media Office mentioned.
A further keyword search with 'Dubai Marina Pinnacle fire' as the term led us to several news reports sharing similar visuals.
This report by The Financial Express noted that all residents were evacuated in time, with no injuries or loss of life.
Conclusion: An old video of a fire engulfing a skyscraper in Dubai is being shared with a misleading claim about it being from Israel.
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