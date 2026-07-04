Video of a Fire in Egypt Falsely Claimed To Be of One in Israel

A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show blasts and fire across the Galilee Panhandle and Kiryat Shmona area in Northern Israel.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a Facebook post, uploaded on , that shared the same visuals.
The video was captioned, "The Al-Talbiya (Faisal) fire. May God compensate the people for their losses. And replace their ordeal with goodness."(translated from Arabic to English)
The location was recognised as Talbiya in the Faisal neighbourhood of Giza, Egypt.
We conducted a keyword search using relevant terms and found a post by a Facebook page, Khabar, sharing the same visuals.
The video, uploaded on , was captioned "A fire broke out inside a restaurant in Kafr Tahrmas in #Faisal and the flames quickly spread to the rest of the building." (translated from Arabic to English)
We noticed that a shop with 'ZEE' written on it can be seen in both videos.
Conclusion: The video shows a fire that broke out in Faisal in Giza, Egypt.
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