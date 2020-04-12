Connecting the Dots of ‘Violence’ Claims by UP Police in Bareilly

On 6 April, two policemen in UP's Bareilly district had gone to Karampur Chaudhary village. A hamlet with a population of around 6,000, Karampur Chaudhary lies 10 kms from Bareilly.

The policemen had gone on a regular patrol with an objective of ensuring that everyone was abiding by the lockdown. But when they tried to reason out with some local residents, the allegation is that a spat followed between the police and some villagers. A minor friction apparently turned into a major fracas when a group of villagers came to the Izzatnagar police station and threatened to 'burn it down'.

Speaking to the media personnel hours later on the same day, SP (City) Bareilly, Ravindra Kumar said: