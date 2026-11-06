Fact-Check: Old Video Falsely Shared To Show BSF Retaliating After Recent Attack

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, and it led us to a couple of news reports sharing the same video.
According to a report by India Today North East, published on , the video shows tensions that erupted at a counting centre of the village committee elections in Tripura's Khowai.
The police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control, India Today NE reported.
News organisation The Sentinel also published a report on the same incident on ,
It said that the disturbance broke out at the counting centre, but the exact cause wasn't clear.
What happened recently
Three BSF personnel, including an assistant commandant, were attacked by a group of villagers near the Ashabari border on .
According to reports, 18 people, including three women, have been arrested.
However, the viral video has no relation to this attack.
Conclusion: The video shows the CAPF using lathi-charge to control tensions in Tripura's Khowai and has no relation to the recent attacks in Tripura.
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