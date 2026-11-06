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Fact-Check: Old Video Falsely Shared To Show BSF Retaliating After Recent Attack

The video dates back to October 2026 and shows the CAPF using lathi charge to quell tensions in Tripura's Khowai.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Border Security Force (BSF) retaliating after the recent attack on BSF personnel in Tripura's Sepahijala district.

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video dates back to October and shows the Central Armed Police Forces using lathi-charge to control tensions in Tripura's Khowai.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, and it led us to a couple of news reports sharing the same video.

  • According to a report by India Today North East, published on 5 October 2026, the video shows tensions that erupted at a counting centre of the village committee elections in Tripura's Khowai.

  • The police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control, India Today NE reported.

  • News organisation The Sentinel also published a report on the same incident on 5 October 2026,

  • It said that the disturbance broke out at the counting centre, but the exact cause wasn't clear.

What happened recently

  • Three BSF personnel, including an assistant commandant, were attacked by a group of villagers near the Ashabari border on 2 November.

  • According to reports, 18 people, including three women, have been arrested.

  • However, the viral video has no relation to this attack.

Conclusion: The video shows the CAPF using lathi-charge to control tensions in Tripura's Khowai and has no relation to the recent attacks in Tripura.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  BSF   Tripura   Webqoof 

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