Old Video Falsely Shared To Show Recent Clip of CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, on 10 October 2026, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

One of the posts sharing the video is captioned, "Today, something big is about to happen at Jantar Mantar, so youth have started arriving in thousands, and a crowd is continuously gathering at Jantar Mantar."