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Old Video Falsely Shared To Show Recent Clip of CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar

We found out that the video shows a demonstration from July 2026.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, on 10 October 2026, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

One of the posts sharing the video is captioned, "Today, something big is about to happen at Jantar Mantar, so youth have started arriving in thousands, and a crowd is continuously gathering at Jantar Mantar."

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is old and doesn't show a recent clip of protests that took place at Jantar Mantar.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded in July, with visuals similar to the viral claim.

  • The video, uploaded on 20 July 2026, carries the same visuals as the viral video.

  • The caption claims the video shows the Sansad Chalo March, which was a major protest that was held in Delhi on 20 July.

  • We also found a comment from the official X account of Delhi Police under the viral video, stating that the video shows footage from the July 20 demonstration.

Conclusion: The video is old and doesn't show a recent clip of protests that took place at Jantar Mantar.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Jantar Mantar   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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