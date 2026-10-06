Anti-Gyanesh Protests: Scores Detained as Rahul, Oppn MPs March to ECI Office

On 6 October 2026, multiple Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc were detained by Delhi Police while marching from Parliament to the Election Commission of India headquarters. The protest was organised to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Security was heightened across central Delhi, with barricades and traffic diversions implemented in anticipation of the demonstration.
According to The Hindu, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those detained during the march. The protest included 237 MPs from 19 parties, though representatives from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Aam Aadmi Party did not participate. The march was stopped by police near Akashvani Bhawan, and several MPs were placed on buses by authorities.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar began on 2 October 2026 and continued for five days, with civil society groups and activists joining the opposition’s call for action. The Supreme Court declined to pass an interim order restraining Gyanesh Kumar from functioning, stating that facts must be verified before any such decision.
As highlighted by Scroll, the march started from the Parliament complex and was halted by police on Parliament Street, approximately half a kilometre from the Election Commission office. Key opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee, participated in the demonstration. The Biju Janata Dal, not formally part of the INDIA bloc, also joined the protest.
As noted in an article by Siasat, opposition MPs questioned the scale of security deployment, with some leaders stating that the protest was intended to be peaceful. The Supreme Court’s recent observations on changes to Form 6, used for voter registration during the Special Intensive Revision, were cited by MPs as strengthening their objections to the Election Commission’s procedures.
“We are MPs. We are members of Parliament. We are also citizens of this country. Why is there a need to deploy such a large force to stop us? We will walk and go. We are unarmed,” Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying.
Coverage revealed that Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 in the New Delhi district, disallowing gatherings and deploying more than five companies of paramilitary personnel. Multi-layered barricading was established outside the Election Commission and around Jantar Mantar, with police registering multiple FIRs related to previous protests in the area.
Security arrangements were further detailed following reports that around 4,000 personnel from Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces were deployed. Traffic was regulated and diverted from early morning, and commuters were advised to use public transport and avoid restricted areas.
Legal aspects of the protest were discussed in court proceedings, where the Election Commission informed the Bombay High Court that a deleted voter filing Form 6 for re-inclusion during the SIR exercise would not constitute a false declaration. The court questioned the procedures adopted for voter roll revisions and the implications for affected citizens.
“If citizens are excluded what will we do with your SIR? If citizens are being removed from the list then what is the purpose of this entire SIR process then?” the Bombay High Court bench stated during the hearing.
Security measures at the Election Commission office were intensified as details emerged of the planned protest, with personnel positioned to regulate movement and prevent incidents. The Election Commission has denied allegations of internal division and maintained that decisions regarding the SIR exercise were made unanimously.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.