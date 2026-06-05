DU Assistant Professor Found Murdered in Her East Delhi Flat, Probe Underway

An assistant professor at Delhi University was found dead in her Vasundhara Enclave flat in East Delhi on the afternoon of 4 June 2026. The deceased, identified as Devosmita Paul, was discovered by her sister after repeated calls went unanswered. Police confirmed that Paul lived alone and had not been seen or heard from since the previous evening. The case is being investigated as a suspected murder.
According to Hindustan Times, Paul had a promotion interview scheduled for the same day she was found dead and had sent medicines to her mother earlier. Her family reported that she was not responding to calls since the morning, prompting her sister to visit the flat, where she found the door locked from the outside and subsequently broke it open with the help of local residents.
As reported by The Indian Express, preliminary investigations revealed that Paul sustained a fatal head injury, likely caused by a blunt object. Police sources indicated there were no signs of forced entry or ransacking, and no valuables were reported missing from the apartment, suggesting the attacker may have been known to the victim.
Police received a PCR call at approximately 2:35 pm from Paul's sister, Devarati Paul, who had been trying to reach her since morning. Initial findings indicated that after breaking the lock, Devarati discovered her sister's body inside the flat and immediately alerted authorities. Forensic and crime investigation teams were dispatched to the scene to collect evidence and document the premises.
Investigators stated that the victim had separated from her husband, who resides in Bengaluru, and divorce proceedings had been ongoing for four years. Police sources confirmed that Paul was a private individual, described by colleagues as reserved and not socially active. The exact cause and timing of death will be determined following the post-mortem examination.
“We were told that the principal’s personal assistant had tried to contact her, but no one from the college had been able to reach her since around 4pm on Wednesday. On Thursday afternoon, we received the news that she had passed away,” a colleague stated.
Crime and forensic teams collected samples from the scene, and a case was registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, with multiple teams formed to identify and apprehend the offender. Police are also analysing CCTV footage from the vicinity and reviewing the victim’s recent communications and movements to establish the sequence of events.
At the time of discovery, Paul's body exhibited a severe head injury, slit wrists, and bruises on her face and body. Ongoing analysis of forensic evidence and autopsy results is expected to clarify the circumstances of her death. Police have not ruled out any motive and are pursuing all leads.
“Police said that there were no signs of forced entry in the victim's flat, suggesting that the killer might have been known to her,” an official familiar with the investigation said.
Paul had previously worked as a guest lecturer and ad hoc professor at other Delhi University colleges before her appointment as assistant professor at Shivaji College in 2023. Coverage revealed that she interacted with only a limited circle and was not known to be socially active, according to those familiar with her professional life.
Police have registered the case at New Ashok Nagar police station and are continuing their investigation. As details emerged, authorities reiterated that all possible angles are being examined and that updates will follow as the investigation progresses.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.