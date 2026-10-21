Old, Unrelated Video Linked to Saudi Arabia Executing Bangladeshi Nationals

(Trigger Warning: Distressing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.)
A graphic video, showing a group of people surrounding a burqa-clad woman and beheading her, is being widely shared on social media.
The claim: Users have claimed that it shows visuals of Bangladeshi nationals who were executed in Saudi Arabia on 14 October 2026.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on one frame of the video led us to a report by Pakistani news organisation Dawn, which was published on 27 January 2015.
It said that a woman from Myanmar, identified as Laila Bin Abdul Mutallib Basim, was beheaded on a street in Saudi Arabia's Makkhah, after being accused of sexually assaulting and killing her seven-year-old stepdaughter.
The visual was also shared in a Facebook post dated 17 January 2015 by Middle East Eye, which shared the same details and noted that the woman had denied killing the child before her execution.
More pages sharing this visual in connection to executions in Saudi Arabia in 2015 can be seen here, here, and here.
The Quint debunked another visual being linked to the recent execution of Bangladeshi nationals — along with some of the misinformation surrounding it — in a recent fact-check, which you can read here.
Conclusion: An old video of a woman from Myanmar being beheaded in Saudi Arabia is being falsely linked to the recent execution of two Bangladeshi nationals.
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