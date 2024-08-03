Image from 2001 Landslide in El Salvador Falsely Shared as One From Wayanad

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this true?: The claim is false.
This image is from 2001 showing a landslide in El Salvador.
What we found: We ran a Google reverse image search on the image and found Wikimedia Commons which stated that the image was from El Salvador.
The results also showed us a report by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) which stated the landslide triggered by the 2001 earthquake in El Salvador, which occurred in a neighbourhood close to Santa Tecla, buried many houses beneath a huge amount of soil.
Further, a file photo in the Guardian's database also included this picture of the landslide in El Salvador.
Conclusion: An old image from El Salvador is being falsely shared as one from Wayanad, Kerala.
