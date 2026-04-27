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Old Video of ‘No Vote to BJP’ Campaign From West Bengal Goes Viral Again

The video dates back to 2021 and has no connection to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video showing several people across the world holding up signboards that read 'No Vote to BJP' has been going viral on social media in the wake of the West Bengal Assembly elections, with users asking people not to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(Archives of more claims can be seen herehereherehere, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is old and has no connection to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

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How did we find out?: The Quint had fact-checked the same video twice: once in 2023, when it was shared, linking it to the Karnataka Assembly elections, and again in 2024, ahead of the General elections.

The video was first shared on the YouTube channel, 'No Vote for BJP', on 2 April 2021.

Conclusion: An old unrelated video of a campaign against voting for BJP from West Bengal is being shared on social media, with users claiming to be linked to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  BJP   West Bengal   Webqoof 

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