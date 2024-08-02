Old Statement Of Nitin Gadkari On Road Tolls Shared As Recent, With False Claim

A video showing a speech by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inside the parliament is being shared on social media platforms.

What did he say?: "Whoever has an Aadhaar card and if there is a toll there, then the pass should be issued immediately after looking at the Aadhaar card. I accept the suggestion, wherever such tolls have been made and where the local people face difficulty, passes will be made by taking the Aadhaar card."

He added, "The second thing is that there is no toll in the 60 kilometre stretch, but it is operational at some places. I assure the House today that this is wrong, it is illegal. I am telling you that within three months there will be only one toll naka within 60 km stretch and if there is another one, it will be closed."

The claim: Those sharing wrote, "No toll fee can be paid at any toll booth within 60 km from your home. For that, you have to get a pass through your Aadhaar card."