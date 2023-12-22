Scamguard: Telecom Department Won’t Ask For Aadhaar and OTP; It’s a Scam!

“We are from the telecom department, your phone number has been blocked due to *beep* reasons. To continue and speak to our customer care, press 9,” wrote Sumit, a Noida-based photographer in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

If you have received a similar call, it was most-likely a scam. This is a new type of scam that has surfaced where people pretend to call from the Telecom department and try to get you to send them your personal details.

“Unlike all other government customer care,” Sumit’s call was immediately transferred to a representative, in under ten seconds, after he followed the IVR (interactive voice response) instruction.