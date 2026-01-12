ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video From MP Falsely Shared as Recent Clip of RSS Rally in Tiruvannamalai

The video dates back to October 2025 and shows a RSS rally in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

A video showing heavy police presence leading a rally by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is being widely shared on social media, claiming to show a route march by the organisation in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows a recent march by RSS after a court order permitted the lighting of the lamp at 'Deepathoon' on Thirupparankundram Hill on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam, Tamil Nadu's festival of lights.

This post by X user 'MeghUpdates' gathered over one lakh views at the time of writing this report.

(Archives of more posts with this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is neither recent nor from Tamil Nadu.

  • It dates back to October 2025 and shows a RSS rally in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to a Facebook post which had shared the same video on 7 October 2025.

  • The post was shared as one of an RSS rally to mark 100 years of the organisation.

  • In its comments, one user noted that the video showed visuals from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

  • Taking a cue from this, we ran a keyword search using the term 'Ratlam RSS Rally''.

  • This led us to a report by Dainik Bhaskar's English-language wing, which had shared similar visuals in its report about RSS' rally in Ratlam.

  • In one section of this report, it mentioned that two RSS groups had come together near Ratlam's Power House road and marched together.

  • When we watched the viral video carefully, we noticed that the side of one of the buildings read 'Ájit Jain And', while also showing a board reading 'Chartered Accountants'.

  • Using all available information, we looked for the place along Ratlam's Power House road and found the same structure.

  • This makes it evident that the video is from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam.

For context, in late 2025, a petitioner sought judicial permission to light a lamp atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, where the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple stands.

  • Traditionally, for the Karthigai Deepam festival, the lamp had been lit inside the temple every year. However, in 2025, a petitioner got the Madras High Court's assent to light it at a site called the 'Deepathoon', closer to the Sikandar Badusha Dargah, a 13th-century Sufi shrine on the same hill.

  • The Tamil Nadu government, police, the state's Wakf board, and the dargah's management opposed this move, in contempt of the court's order.

  • The government then challenged the initial order, but it was upheld by the Madras HC in a hearing on 6 January.

Conclusion: An old video from Madhya Pradesh is being shared to falsely claim that it shows recent visuals from a RSS rally in Tamil Nadu.

