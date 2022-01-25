2017 Photo From Bihar Wrongly Shared as State of ‘Yogi’s Uttar Pradesh'

The report identified the elderly man as Shankar Sah, a poor labourer from Purnea who was told to make arrangements for taking his deceased wife Susheela's body home from the district's government hospital.

Sah, unable to afford a private ambulance, took his son Pappu's aid to carry her corpse back home on a motorbike

As per an Indian Express report, Purnea civil surgeon MM Wasim called the incident "unfortunate," adding that the district's Sadar hospital did not have a mortuary van and everyone was asked to make their own arrangements.

