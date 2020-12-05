Old 2015 Pic Revived As Canadian PM Trudeau Protesting for Farmers

An old 2015 image of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a gurdwara in Ottawa is being shared with the false claim that it shows the PM participating in a ‘dharna’ for the Indian farmers, amid the ongoing protest against the Farm Laws.

This comes after Trudeau’s remarks on the farmers’ protests, which the Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson called “ill-informed” and “unwarranted,” caused quite a stir in the country.