Ukraine Crisis: Israeli PM Offers To Mediate, Zelenskyy Speaks to Joe Biden

United States President Joe Biden on Saturday, 5 March, spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss issues concerning security and financial support for Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion of the country.

This was the second phone call between the two leaders this week.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has stepped into the role of mediator as Russia's attack intensifies, holding talks at the Kremlin with Vladimir Putin before calling Ukraine's president and flying to Berlin, news agency AFP reported.

Russia had earlier declared a ceasefire in Ukraine from 7:00 GMT on Saturday to open humanitarian corridors for civilians in the sieged port city of Mariupol and Volnovakha. However, the evacuations were stopped after Mariupol officials reported ceasefire violations by Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting on Saturday to discuss the ongoing crisis.