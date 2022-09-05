'Getting Threats': BJP's Ruby Khan on Fatwa Against Her for Ganesh Idol Worship
Khan said that she had worshipped the idol of Lord Ganesh as her family celebrates all festivals.
A fatwa has been issued against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ruby Asif Khan for worshipping an idol of Lord Ganesh at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.
The leader alleged she was receiving threats to her life.
"They have all stood against me. Now, these people want to kill me. I am getting threats. I am not one to be afraid. I will immerse Lord Ganesh. My husband is with me," Khan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
She also said that a fatwa was issued against her earlier as well after she worshipped Lord Ram at her residence following the laying of the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in UP's Ayodhya.
"I've established the idol of Lord Ganesha in my house for seven days and will immerse it with due diligence," the leader added.
Deoband Mufti Arshad Farooqui had reportedly issued a fatwa against Khan, labelling her as "un-Islamic."
Farooqui also said that in Islam, only Allah is worshipped and that the same decree issued against those who oppose Islam is issued against people who worship idols, Hindustan Times reported.
Khan had earlier said that she had brought an idol to her residence in Aligarh as her family celebrates festivals across religions.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and ANI.)
