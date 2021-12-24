Court Dismisses Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia’s Anticipatory Bail Plea
The Akali Dal MLA had filed for anticipatory bail, a day after a lookout notice was issued against him by the MHA.
A Mohali court dismissed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Bikram Singh Majithia's anticipatory bail plea on Friday, 24 December, in a drugs case registered against him and his brother-in-law Sukhbir Badal on Monday.
The Akali Dal leader had filed for anticipatory bail on Thursday, a day after the Union home ministry issued a lookout notice against him on the request of the Punjab Police.
As per the First Information Report (FIR), Majithia was booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, for allowing drug smuggling through use of his property or conveyance, financing the distribution or sale of drugs and hatching a criminal conspiracy for smuggling.
The court of additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla had adjourned the case for Friday, after the completion of arguments.
While Majithia's defence had contended that the case was “politically motivated,” the prosecution informed the court that the FIR isn't “politically motivated” as there are strong grounds to register the case, The Indian Express reported.
The FIR itself was registered after a letter was leaked, allegedly written by Bureau of Investigation (BoI) chief ADGP SK Asthana to the then Punjab officiating DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota expressing his failure to register a case against former SAD minister Majithia.
Following the leak, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had announced that a case will be registered.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)
