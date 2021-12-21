Ahead of Punjab Polls, SAD Leader Bikram Singh Majithia Booked in Drugs Case

Just weeks ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab, the police have booked former Shiromani Akali Dal minister and brother-in-law of Sukhbir Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia, under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

As per the FIR, Majithia was booked for allowing drug smuggling through use of his property or conveyance, financing the distribution or sale of drugs and hatching a criminal conspiracy for smuggling.