2010 Photo From Pakistan Passed off as Recent Amid Ongoing Food Crisis

The photo dates back to August 2010 and shows flood victims queueing up for food outside a relief camp in Pakistan.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
i

A photo showing a long line of men and boys queueing up with metal dishes in their hands is going viral across social media platforms.

The claim: Social media users are sharing the photo as one from Pakistan, claiming that it is a "nuclear nation that wants Kashmir" but is suffering a severe economic crisis that has caused food prices to soar immensely.

An archive of this tweet can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Archives of more such claims on social media can be seen here, here, and here.)

But?: The photo is approximately 13 years old.

  • It dates back to August 2010 and shows people at a relief camp in Pakistan's Sukkur after the country experienced extreme flooding.

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral photo.

  • This led us to a report published by CNN dated 24 August 2010.

The report was published in August 2010.

(Source: CNN/Altered by The Quint)

  • It mentioned that it showed flood victims waiting in line for food and water at a relief camp in Pakistan's Sukkur on 23 August 2010.

  • Aid workers told CNN that between 8,000 and 10,000 people were affected by the floods in Sukkur, and roughly 40 lakh people were left homeless after most of Pakistan was inundated for three weeks.

  • Pakistani news publication The Express Tribune also shared the photo in a 2010 article, which said that the flood-affected families would receive Rs 20,000 in aid.

  • The photo was also used in a 2021 government report about challenges to food security by the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI).

The photo was used in a 2021 government report.

(Source: ISSI/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: The photo is an old one dating back to August 2010, and is not related to the ongoing food and economic crisis in Pakistan.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read More
