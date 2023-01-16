Pakistan Crises: Politics, Food, And Now Economy, Can Govt & Army Bring Relief?

Twenty five years ago, Pakistan’s GDP per capita was 46% higher than India’s – and now it is 20% less. What went wrong? There is little recognition in Pakistan that as globalisation swept across the world after the fall of the Berlin Wall, countries like India, China, and Bangladesh seized the opportunities offered by trade liberalisation and progressed, but Pakistan’s ruling elites continued to view the world through a Cold War mindset and thought foreign aid would continue to enable Pakistan to extract geo-strategic rents.

One example of such misguided policies is Afghanistan. It is nothing short of a strategic disaster that after spending nearly two decades of supporting the Taliban and celebrating their return to power in August 2021 as an instance of “breaking the chains of slavery”, Pakistan finds itself diplomatically isolated with little leverage even with Afghanistan.