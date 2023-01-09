Old Picture of Rohit Sharma Falsely Shared as Him Donating Blood to Rishabh Pant
The picture is from 2016, when Rohit Sharma underwent surgery on his right thigh in London.
A picture of Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is being shared on the internet to claim that it shows him donating blood to wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who was severely injured in a car accident on 30 December 2022.
How did we find out?: The Quint had reported on Sharma's surgery on 12 November 2016.
It mentioned that Sharma suffered an injury to his right thigh while playing in the 5th One-day International (ODI) against New Zealand.
The match took place on 29 October 2016 in Vishakhapatnam and saw India winning it by 190 runs.
It also said that the injury could likely force Sharma to be out of action for 10-12 weeks.
The report also mentioned that the cricket had also posted this image on his Twitter handle.
Has Sharma met Pant after he was injured?: We did not find any credible news reports of Sharma visiting the latter in the hospital and donating blood.
Sharma had spoken to the doctors: According to reports, the Indian captain got in touch with the doctors treating Pant. It also said that Sharma was on a family vacation in Maldives when he contacted the doctors.
Conclusion: The picture of Indian captain Rohit Sharma in a hospital bed is from 2016 after he underwent a surgery and is not recent as claimed.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Rohit Sharma Fact Check Rishabh Pant
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.