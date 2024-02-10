Old Photos of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Voting Passed off as Recent Ones

A set of photos of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan casting his vote in a ballot have gone viral on social media.
The claim: The photos are being shared to claim that they shows Khan, who is presently incarcerated, casting his vote for Pakistan's elections from jail.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on one of the photos, which led us to the same photograph on Facebook.
It was shared on Imran Khan's verified Facebook page on 14 October 2018, with the caption "Prime Minister Imran Khan cast his vote in NA-53 constituency earlier today."
We found the other photo, which shows Khan looking at the ballot box, on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
PTI had shared these photos on the same day, 14 October 2018.
Pakistani news organisations, such as Dawn and The Express Tribune also shared this photograph in their reportage on the 2018 elections.
Conclusion: Old photos of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan are being shared to falsely claim that they show casting his vote for the current election from jail.
